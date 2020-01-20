Porsche celebrates 2020 with the roll out of the Taycan 4S. This all electric sedan confidently upholds the Porsche brand’s reputation of sporty, fast and state-of-the-art performance with a lower price tag than its higher end siblings the Turbo and Turbo S.

First off this is a beautifully designed automobile. Meticulously crafted to stand tall among the other internationally recognized Porsche vehicles.

The Taycan is Porsche’s first electric ride. The Taycan powers all four wheels using front and rear electric motors. Taycan is the first production electric vehicle equipped with a two-speed transmission and an 800-volt electrical system providing quicker acceleration and shorter recharge times.

Porsche offers up the 4S with either 522 horsepower or 563 horsepower option, the Turbo edition makes 670 horsepower, and the top Turbo S puts the rubber to the road with a heart pumping 750 horsepower. The range of the Taycan is around 200 miles on a single charge. Recharging times can range from five to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes.

Inside the 2020 Porsche Taycan is relatively comfortable with an option of a 2+1 seating where there is a small center seat in the back. The dash is designed for performance in mind with all the gauges and clusters very accessible to the driver. When it comes to technology, the Taycan is the first car to offer up native Apple Music support, which allows Apple Music subscribers to stream music directly from the car’s infotainment system without pairing a phone. Out back you have 17 cubic feet of storage just enough for an overnight bag.

Porsche offers all types of safety technology on the Taycan from driver’s assistance to an adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning system. And if you are concerned about battery life ask about the high voltage batteries 8 year or 100,000 miles manufacturer coverage. That’s unprecedented for high voltage batteries.

Purchasing a Taycan looks something like this, a 4S sets you back $105,000 and change, while the Turbo hits for a solid $152,250 and the top of the line VIP Turbo S is priced at cool $186,350. Prices can vary of course depending on options.

If you are in the market for an eye-catching electric vehicle then the Porsche 2020 Taycan should be on the top of your vehicle test drive list.

Driverside Vehicle Reviews