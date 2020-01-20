Donald Glover’s surprise release album taken offline

Donald Glover’s surprise album that was released on Sunday has been taken offline after being available for 12 hours.

Glover started having the untitled album play on a loop for free on the website DonaldGloverPresents.com. The site no longer has music playing.

The album included guest appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA. No track list was provided and the album was not made available on music streaming services.

Glover normally releases music under his rap persona Childish Gambino. He last released Awaken, My Love in 2016 and the hit single “This is America” in 2018.

The actor and musician has teased before that his next Childish Gambino album could be his last. Donald Glover Presents is also the name of his shoe line with Adidas.