Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

Actors Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko announced on social media Monday that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Elba shared a video where he spoke, with wife Sabrina Dhowre in the background. He said he self-quarantined on Friday when he found out he’d come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Elba got tested and the results showed he was positive too. He said he feels fine, and Dhowre is asymptomatic and has not been tested yet. He encouraged viewers to take isolation seriously.

“There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it,” Elba said. “So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

Olga Kurylenko shared her announcement on Instagram.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now,” Kurylenko said on Sunday alongside a photo of a balcony.

“Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” she continued.

Kurylenko is the latest Hollywood star to contract the virus following Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson who recently announced they tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.

Kurylenko is best known for starring in James Bond film Quantum of Solace, sci-fi epic Oblivion opposite Tom Cruise, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Seven Psychopaths, Hitman and more.

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Sunday that events and gatherings of over 50 people scheduled for the next eight weeks be canceled.