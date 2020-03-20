New York Giants claim ex-Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush off waivers

The New York Giants claimed former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers on Tuesday.

Rush was waived Monday after the Cowboys signed ex-Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton. Rush served as Dak Prescott’s backup before the addition of Dalton.

The Giants announced they waived wide receiver Reggie White Jr. to make room for Rush on the roster.

The signing of Rush reunites him with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who was hired this off-season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. Rush and Garrett spent the past three seasons together in Dallas.

Rush, 26, has appeared in five career NFL games, completing only one pass for two yards. The Cowboys signed the Central Michigan product as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Rush joins a quarterback room that includes starter Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and veterans Alex Tanney and Colt McCoy. Undrafted rookie Case Cookus, who signed with the Giants this off-season as a free agent, gives the team five quarterbacks on the roster.