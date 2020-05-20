Michael Irvin Jr. to transfer from Miami to Florida Atlantic

Michael Irvin Jr. — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin — will transfer from the University of Miami and head 45 miles north to Florida Atlantic University for his final season of college football.

Irvin announced his plans to leave the Hurricanes in March. He announced his decision to play at FAU on Monday.

“I have had a riddled college football career so far, which is why I have made this decision very carefully,” Irvin tweeted. “I have learned a lot and would not change my experience and the relationships I have made throughout the process.

“I’m thankful for everything that I have been able to do. After a number of discussions with my family, we believe that I have been granted an opportunity that I can’t pass up. I have decided I will spend my last year of college football as an FAU Owl.”

Irvin struggled to produce for the Hurricanes. He had two catches for 33 yards last season and nine grabs for 78 yards in 2017. Irvin missed most of the 2018 season due to a knee injury.

Former Owls star Harrison Bryant was one of the best tight ends in college football in 2019. Bryant — the John Mackey Award winner — was a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I would like to thank recruiting coach [Raymond] Woodie for starting this recruiting process with me,” Irvin wrote. “Also to coach [Willie] Taggart for making me feel comfortable with the move and coach [tight ends coach Jaron] Fairman for making the communication easy.

“I have received unparalleled amounts of love from the staff and I am extremely excited to start this new chapter of my life.”

Irvin attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before he played at Miami. His father attended both of schools before his decorated NFL tenure with Dallas Cowboys.

Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, is 45 miles north of the Miami campus in Coral Gables.